Premier Sports has partnered with the Rugby Journal magazine.

Subscribers via Sky or the Premier Sports streaming service will be able to access digital editions of the Rugby Journal back catalogue and new magazines when they are released. They will be available on the Premier Sports website to logged in customers.

The pair are also working together on content, with Premier Sports presenter Martin Bayfield joining the Journal’s Rugby Lives podcast this week to talk about his journey in rugby and beyond as Premier Sports builds up to showing every game in the Champions Cup this weekend, 4-6 April.

Premier Sports began rolling out its new 24/7 rugby channel last month, with it available on Virgin Media and its streaming service first, and Prime Video and Sky Glass/Stream expected later this year. Broadcast Sport spoke to CEO Richard Sweeney about the strategy behind the channel late last year.

Shane Hogan, head of marketing at Premier Sports, said: “We’re really excited to be working closely with The Rugby Journal. Both our brands share a passion for bringing fans closer to the best that rugby offers and to highlight the real stories and great people who shape the game.

“We hope our collaboration will bring more value to our rugby customers with deeper insights and access to more of what they love about the sport. We have a similar partnership with Nutmeg magazine for our Scottish football fans and it’s great to have another established and respected media partner now in rugby. This collaboration promises to broaden rugby experience for all fans, whether they’re tuning in to the action on Premier Sports or picking up the latest issue of The Rugby Journal.”

Alex Mead, editor-in-chief of Rugby Journal and host of the Rugby Lives podcast, said: “This is an exciting new partnership for Rugby Journal and Sporting Eric – the company behind both Rugby Journal and Rugby Lives – and a first to be partnering with a broadcaster that has an expansive broadcast reach and is clearly making big strides forward in the depth and range of its live rugby coverage for UK fans and with exciting plans for the future.

“It’s long been our passion to take the time to find the most compelling epic rugby tales and exclusive interviews with people beyond the sport of rugby to talk about their passion for the oval ball, and like Premier Sports, we believe every level of the game has incredible stories to tell. We look forward to working together.”