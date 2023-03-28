Over 1.5 million people tuned into watch Saracens overcome Harlequins in the Premiership on Saturday, 25 March - a new record for the competition.

This is more than the 1.3 million who watched the 2022 Grand Final on the same two channels last year, and it also drew a higher peak audience (1.33m on ITV) than Harlequins’ clash with Bristol Bears in December (1m).

The peak audience of 1.516 million was made up of 1.33 million on ITV and 186,000 on BT Sport, which was 7.1% of all UK TV viewers at the time.

ITV brought Premiership rugby back to free to air last year, and this is the first full year of the broadcaster’s deal. It will air seven games through the whole season, as well as the Grand Final.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “We are delighted to see the latest record-breaking TV figures from Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

“And we are equally pleased to see stadium attendances remaining on a strong upwards trajectory in yet another unmissable season that is set to go right to the wire.

“A huge thanks must go to all Premiership Rugby fans for their dedication and support - as well as our clubs, broadcast partners and sponsors who help us deliver the outstanding entertainment enjoyed by millions of people.

“It is incredible to see eight teams still very much in the mix for the four semi-final spots ahead of our showpiece Gallagher Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham on May 27.

“Supporters can also continue to keep across the non-stop entertainment live on BT Sport, ITV or Premiership Rugby TV – with tickets for the final on sale now.”