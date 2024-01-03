Premiership Rugby enjoyed its best TV audiences since the 2021/22 season over the Christmas period.

Bath’s victory over Harlequins and Northampton’s win against Sale both peaked at 308,000, with an average audience of 247,000 for the first and 259,000 for the second. Overall, the six games broadcast across TNT Sports and streamed on discovery+, as well as the ”Big Game” between Harlequins and Gloucester that was also shown on ITV4, the league drew a combined peak audience of 1.8 million.

The first two fixtures are the most watched on TNT Sports/BT Sport since Round 13 of the 2021/22 campaign, when Leicester v Saracens drew 349,000 to BT Sport. The two games are also the eighth and 11th highest viewed games on Premiership Rugby’s host broadcaster ever.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief executive officer of Premiership Rugby, said: “To break attendance and broadcast records during our blockbuster festive fixtures shows just how passionate and dedicated our Gallagher Premiership Rugby fans are.

“It’s great to see supporters turning up in big numbers - and the impressive figures for both TNT Sports and ITV show that this season continues to produce unmissable entertainment.

“With just three points separating the top six teams, there isn’t a more exciting title race in world rugby right now.

“So these impressive numbers are just the start for Premiership Rugby and our clubs as we look to break more records in the second half of the campaign.

“Our social audiences continue to grow and with impressions of just under 11 million for Round 10 – up 30 per cent – as our digital platforms continue to highlight all of the drama.

“And as we head towards the Guinness Six Nations in just a few weeks there are still endless thrills to come in both the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup where English clubs lead the way.”

Buzz 16 has taken over production for Premiership Rugby’s live coverage this season, and Broadcast Sport spoke to the broadcaster and production company about their aims earlier this year.