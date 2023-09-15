Premiership Rugby has announced a two-part behind-the-scenes documentary that will premiere on Prime Video next month.

Mud, Sweat And Tears: Premiership Rugby will be available on the streaming platform from 12 October, and will feature England captain Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, Fin Smith, George Ford, Chris Ashton, Gus Warr, and more. It aims to show what it takes to win in the competition, and promises “never-before-seen” access to the 2022/23 season.

Fulwell 73 has produced the show, and it is directed by David Soutar and produced by Ralph Perring, with Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Richard Thompson as executive producers.

Premiership Rugby CEO Simon Massie-Taylor said: “Rugby is a unique and hugely entertaining sport.

“And the Gallagher Premiership is one of closest and hard-fought competitions in the game - full of history, intense rivalries and characters.

“We are thrilled to work with Prime Video and Fulwell 73 to tell the story of last season, which we hope existing rugby fans and new audiences will equally enjoy watching.

“Right to the very end, there was jeopardy and drama throughout last season and this documentary goes right to the very heart of English rugby.

“Off the pitch we are looking forward to telling the backstories to some of sport’s greatest characters as we go into their homes and show the human stories of rugby, from players to kitmen, club owners and the league’s rising stars.”