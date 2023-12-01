Walker will present live coverage while Stelling takes up similar role to his former Sky round-up show

Prime Video has added Jeff Stelling and Dan Walker to its Premier League coverage over December.

The streaming platform is broadcasting 20 matches over the month, produced by Sunset+Vine. Stelling will be reprising a similar to role to the one he had at Sky Sports before leaving last year and being replaced by Simon Thomas. He will present the Every Game Every Goal show, which allows fans to see all the goals and key moments from every game as soon as they go in. Stelling’s first appearance will be on 6 December, with games such as Sheffield United v Liverpool, Aston Villa v Manchester City and Manchester United v Chelsea.

Every Game Every Goal will be coming from a new studio this year, named the Prime Video Pavilion. Stelling will be joined by the likes of Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha.

Meanwhile, Dan Walker will present a number of live matches over the month, including Wolves v Burnley, Spurs v West Ham and Burnley v Liverpool. Other members of the presenting and commentary team will include Gabby Logan, Ally McCoist, Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Robyn Cowen, Jim Rosenthal and Guy Mowbray.

Analysis across Prime Video’s coverage will come from Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra, as well as Michael Owen, Eni Aluko, Roberto Martinez, Jermain Defoe, Stuart Pearce, and more.

Several new features have been announced for the streams this year, including some games being produced in HDR, and an in-game match selector to switch betewen fixtures without leaving the stream.