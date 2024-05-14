Federer: Final Twelve Days will be available on Prime Video from 20 June.

Produced by Lafcadia Productions, the film is based on a home video that was originally never intended for public viewing. It takes in his final 12 days in the sport, which saw him taking part in the 2022 Laver Cup - and his last match, a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. It was greenlit by Prime Video earlier this year.

The film also features interviews with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. It is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell, and directed by Kapadia, who won an Academy Award for his documentary film on Amy Winehouse, Amy, and Joe Sabia.

You can watch the trailer below.

On the original announcement of the documentary, Federer said: “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends. During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public.

“However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”