Prime Video has released the trailer for We Are Newcastle United, a behind-the-scenes series at the Premier League club.

The four-part docuseries charts the team’s 2022/23 season, which was the first full campaign under manager Eddie Howe and the first since its controversial takeover by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The first episode will air on 11 August, and it will be followed by weekly releases until 1 September - coming out over the first month of the Premier League season.

Narrated by Alan Shearer, the series was produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, a Fremantle company, and executive produced by Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas. It includes exclusive access to the club’s decision makers, and explores how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact its fortunes on it.

We Are Newcastle United will also look at the Magpies’ history and relationship with fans in the city. You can watch the trailer below.