Fans will be able to pay £2.49-per-game to watch the top French football league

Prime Video has picked up the rights to the top French football league, Ligue 1.

Up to three matches will be available from the competition each weekend, with fans able to pay £2.49 to watch one. A Prime subscription isn’t necessary to watch, just a free Amazon account.

Ligue 1 launched a D2C service in the UK earlier this season, Ligue 1 Pass, which is still available to watch all Ligue 1 fixtures for £9.99-a-month or £79.99-a-year. Before this season, TNT Sports had broadcast the competition in the UK.

This deal is annonuced as domestic broadcaster DAZN has taken Ligue 1 organiser LFP to court over alleged contract breaches.

Tim Wood, head of rights and business affairs, Prime Video Sport, EMEA, said: “This brings football fans on Prime Video more choice and flexibility, allowing them to enjoy new leagues and teams at a low-cost, without the need for long-term commitments or subscriptions.

“This new marketplace will connect major sports competitions with millions of households who are actively using Prime Video to stream, rent and buy sports and entertainment.”

Martin Aurenche, chief media officer, LFP Media, added: “We are delighted to finalise this landmark agreement with Prime Video, and to extend our successful collaboration to another territory. Ligue 1 fans in the UK will benefit from Prime Video’s extensive reach, with matches made available in a highly innovative way.

“This marks another step forward in our pursuit of new business models, following the successful launch of our DTC platform, Ligue 1 Pass, in the UK a few months ago.”