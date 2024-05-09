Prime Video has released the trailer for the third series of The Test, a docuseries that follows the Australian men’s cricket team.

The full three-part series will be available on the streaming platform from 24 May, and covers the team’s World Test Final victory over India as well as its draw with England in the Ashes.

Players such as Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey reflect on the key moments on the pitch as well as off it with their families and friends.

Amazon MGM Studios produced the series in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media. The executive producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff, and the co-directors are Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown.

The third season of The Test captures the gripping tussle between Australia and India at the World Test Championship Final, and the extraordinary behind-the-scenes drama of the 2023 Ashes in England,” said Richard Ostroff, head of broadcasting and production at Cricket Australia. “Cricket fans in Australia and across the world will ride all the emotions and tight contests, as our players battle it out on the biggest stages of all. This series will be the best yet.”

Brown and Wynne added: “Given how dramatic the World Test Championship Final and The Ashes in England were, this season promises to share the riveting moments that took place behind the scenes that have never been shown before. As well as the inspiring and emotional stories that show just how much this tour meant to our Australian men’s cricket team.”

You can watch the trailer below.