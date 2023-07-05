Prime Video will premiere Kalvin Phillips: The Road To City in all territories on 19 July.

Produced by NEO Studios, the 90-minute film looks at the England international’s career to date, from his early years at Leeds to his big money move to Manchester City and injury before the 2022 World Cup. It also covers Phillips’ difficult upbringing, and what has driven him to become a professional footballer.

It was filmed over 12 months, and aims to show how the 27-year-old balances his domestic and national aspirations and also the adversities he has overcome to represent his home country. You can watch the trailer below.

Phillips said: “I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch, to show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.

“My main objective was to inspire people of all ages that anything you put your mind to and hard work is possible but also to be humble and enjoy every moment of whatever career path you take. And that there’s valuable lessons in every part of life. Take them as positively as you can and keep pushing to reach your dreams.”

NEO Studios global CEO Anouk Mertens added: “Following Kalvin’s journey - over the past few years - we were struck by his drive, determination and skill, even at that young age and realised he had a really interesting story to tell about who he is off the pitch and his difficult upbringing. We were fortunate to be let into his personal life and to tell his story as he moved from his beloved home town to Man City.”