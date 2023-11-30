Company will shift from a content destination to providing its tech for others to use on their sites

Recast has relaunched as a distribution and payment solution, following Content Technology Partners bringing the company out of administration last month.

Rights holders will be able to use Recast’s tech on their own websites, to monetise their content. In addition, Recast has created Recast Affiliate, which means partners such as athletes, teams, influencers, and brand partners can also host content, while the rights holder keeps control of price, geographical restrictions, and more.

The organisation will again be run by CEO and founder Andy Meikle, with former Manchester United EVP Ed Woodward also part of the ownership group. Broadcast Sport understands that Recast had been in conversations with former staf about returning, but it is unclear how many, if any, have been brought back into the company.

Recast had entered administration in September after failing to receive promised funds from a major investor. Just over a month later, Content Technology Partners brought it out of administration. Sports and clubs such as Extreme E and Manchester City had been among those to set up channels on Recast since its original launch.

Meikle said: “Firstly, we acknowledge how frustrating and disruptive the unforeseen challenges that Recast encountered earlier this year was for our publishers and their fans. We’re deeply sorry for everyone who was impacted by that.

“What has been clear over the past months however, is that Recast is a well-loved and much-needed addition to the content distribution market - we want to be part of the solution, working with a range of partners to amplify reach and revenue for rights holders across platforms.

“That’s why, throughout our transition into new ownership, we have been working tirelessly to bring all the strengths that Recast previously offered, but with tweaks to our focus, our model and functionality to open up new markets and unlock greater revenue potential for our partners. With our enhanced functionality we are working with rights-holders, agencies and existing OTT platforms to deliver a seamless experience for fans.”