A record breaking 54.3 million streams of Wimbledon were watched this summer, up from 53.8 million in 2022.

In addition, the men’s singles final was the most watched since Andy Murray’s victory in 2016, with a peak of 11.3 million tuning into BBC1 to watch 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeat seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in five sets. This was a share of 66% at its peak, and the match was also streamed by 4.1m on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, an increase of 58% from 2022.

The women’s singles final peaked at 4.5 million, an increase from 3.1 million on 2022 as Marketa Vondrousova lifted the title after entering the tournament unseeded. The match was streamed 1.3m times on BBC iPlayer, an 85% increase from 2022.

Across the whole tournament, 25.6 million watched Wimbledon on the BBC.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “It’s great to see that we have been able to meet the viewing demands of audiences, with significant increases in streaming of both the men’s and women’s finals, and a huge peak on BBC1 on Sunday. We are continually committed to bringing the very best coverage of Wimbledon to audiences across the UK, so I’m enormously proud that we have been able to do that once again this year.”