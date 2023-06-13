Life & Basketball: The Rise Of Lethal Shooter, a documentary on the life and career of basketball legend Chris ‘Lethal Shooter’ Matthews, has launched globally and exclusively on Red Bull TV.

Produced by Red Bull Media House in partnership with Religion of Sports, goes behind the scenes, featuring star athletes, renowned music artists and community heroes who reveal what makes Matthews so exceptional as a coach and as a player before that. It is directed by Mandon Lovett, and traces Matthews’ trajectory, from childhood in an underprivileged urban neighbourhood to a record-setting college career followed by professional play internationally.

Most recently, Matthews was in the news for breaking two All-Star 3-point records that had stood for more than 30 years, scoring 23 of 25 shots in 66 seconds, including 20 consecutive baskets among them. He also runs the Red Bull Run the Racks competition, which challenges the best shooters in the USA to take on the same challenge themselves.

When the close of his pro days was followed by numerous challenges, Matthews had to reinvent himself, and the way he turned his life around to launch a coaching career is a key moment. The documentary looks in on gym coaching with professional players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Te’a Cooper, as well as phone sessions with pros Grant Williams and Bobby Portis – who both achieved double-digit improvement in their shooting percentage after working with him.

Life & Basketball also features musicians and artists who have developed the art of shooting thanks to Matthews’ guidance, including Machine Gun Kelly – who calls the coach a ‘guru’ – as well as Flea, 2 Chainz and Jason Derulo, and goes back to his childhood days - meeting up with several community mentors whose support helped to save him from ending up “dead or in jail.” Matthews also remembers those who are now gone, including the adoptive father who took him in at age 3 and instilled a love of basketball that Matthews is actively paying forward.

You can watch the documentary trailer below.