The Marc Marquez: All In docu-series is available to watch worldwide on Red Bull TV from this week.

With 59 MotoGP race victories and six titles in the premier class over the past ten years, Marquez is one of the most recognisable names in the sport. An injury in 2020 threatened to end his career, and this series aims to document the Spaniard’s 2022 season from behind-the-scenes, as he attempted to win an historic 60th Grand Prix.

The five-part series has been co-produced by Amazon Spain, Telefonica, Fast Brothers, and Red Bull, and includes interviews with Marquez’s inner circle, teammates, press and even competitors he once looked up to, such as compatriot and fellow MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Marquez said: “From the documentary, you can expect real drama. It is one person making big decisions for his career and his personal life. It is ups and downs. ‘Sacrifice’, this is a good word to describe the situation.

“In the series you will see I was living in my hometown. But I moved to Madrid because the doctors and physio’s that I wanted were here. I said no to my hometown, no to my family and I completely changed my life. This was for one target; this was to try and win again. Not to again be a good rider, it is to win again.”