The Masters Final was watched by 5.1 million across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s comeback on Sunday brought with it a sizeable online audience for the BBC, with a record 5.1 million viewing requests for The Masters Final on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or through the BBC Sport app. This compares to 4.4 million the previous year.

The record-extending eight-time champion O’Sullivan secured a 10-7 victory over Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace to win his second Triple Crown event of the season.

The overall TV reach across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4 over the week was 8.7 million, an uplift on the previous year, with a peak at 2.9 million during the final session, a significant increase on the 2.3 million in 2023.

Philip Bernie, head of BBC Sport Content said: “Audiences in their millions are turning to the BBC, setting record numbers across our online platforms for the most significant moments in sport. The final was a hard-fought contest, and it was great to see so many across the UK witnessing Ronnie O’Sullivan’s brilliant triumph. We’re gearing for up the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield later this year, bringing all the action across TV, iPlayer and BBC Sport online.”