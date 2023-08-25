S4C has doubled the number of women’s football matches it will broadcast live.

As revealed by director of content & publishing strategy Geraint Evans and sport commissioner Graham Davies in an interview with Broadcast Sport earlier this month, the Welsh-language broadcaster will be airing games from the Genero Adran Premier, the Genero Adran Trophy, and the Bute Energy Welsh Cup, as well as highlights from the international team’s Nations League fixtures - beginnng with Iceland v Wales on 22 September.

There will also be highlights of one Genero Adran Premier game each Monday evening on Sgorio.

The Genero Adran Premier season will start with Wrexham v Swansea and the game will be shown on S4C on 17 September with kick-off at 5.45pm for Wrexham women’s first game in the division after promotion. Sioned Dafydd will present, with former internationals Gwennan Harries and Katie Sherwood providing analysis as part of the Sgorio team.

Dafydd said: “The popularity of women’s football matches has increased so much, and it’s great that S4C can reflect the interest and the fantastic standard there is across the Welsh football fields on the channel.

“It’s a huge privilege to be part of the amazing Sgorio team who are so enthusiastic about promoting the women’s game here in Wales.

“This match between Wrexham and Swansea is going to be some occasion - Wrexham’s first game in the Genero Adran Premier against one of the most successful clubs in the league’s history, Swansea. It looks like it’s going to be quite an occasion at The Rock.”

Lowri Roberts, head of women’s and girls’ football with the Football Association of Wales, said: “In order to create an equal game, everyone must be able to see the women’s game visibly on our screens, and that young girls can see themselves in the game.

“S4C’s commitment to show more games this year is going to help us grow the game across the country. And with several clubs in the Genero Adran Premier moving to being semi-pro, the standard will continue to improve every year. What an exciting game to start!”

Evans commented: “We are very proud to give more attention to women’s football on S4C. The interest in the game is growing, the standard is rising, and we have a duty to give the players a proper platform.

“Hand in hand with the highlights of Wales’ international women’s matches, we hope that S4C will be able to inspire even more women to play and follow football.”