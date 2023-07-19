S4C is going to broadcast Wrexham’s pre-season clash with Chelsea this week.

The match is taking place while the two clubs are touring the US, at the Kenan Stadium in North Carolina. The game will kick off at 1am BST on Thursday 20 July, and will be streamed on S4C Clic, as well as Sgorio’s YouTube and Facebook channels. There will also be highlights on S4C’s linear channel at 9pm the same day.

S4C has worked closely with Wrexham since its takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. It has a behind-the-scenes docuseries on the club’s transformation, and agreed a deal to show its content in the US through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort TV channel.

S4C match commentator Malcolm Allen said: “This is great for Wrexham – what a game for them. It’s not often that you can watch any club from Wales playing on such a large stage, and also live on S4C. I’m looking forward to seeing how new signing Will Boyle will be playing – a strong, new player for Wrexham.

“It will be interesting to see how fit the boys are – there’s a great spirit in the team. The players will want to prove a point against a team like Chelsea.”

Geraint Evans, S4C director of content and publishing strategy, added: “It’s great to be able to broadcast Wrexham’s game against Chelsea on S4C as they prepare to return to the English Football League.

“S4C is proud to play a part in the buzz that surrounds the club and the town in what is proving to be an exciting time for Wrexham AFC.”