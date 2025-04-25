The broadcaster will air all Wales’ matches live during the competition

S4C will broadcast live coverage of all three of Wales’ group stage fixtures in the forthcoming UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 competition.

It’s the national team’s debut at a major tournament, with Wales having secured its place at the Euros after beating the Republic of Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in the tournament’s play-offs.

Wales have been drawn in Group D. Their first game is against the Netherlands on Saturday 5 July at 17:00, then France on Wednesday 9 July at 20:00 before facing the reigning champions, England’s Lionesses, on Sunday 13 July at 20:00.

All matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Wales will produce the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 live coverage for S4C.

Sioned Dafydd will front S4C’s coverage, along with analysis from Gwennan Harries Owain Tudur Jones, with Dylan Ebenezer and commentator Nic Parry completing S4C’s presenting team.

Geraint Evans, S4C chief executive, says: “I’m very pleased that S4C can show all of Wales’ matches in this year’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

“We’ve seen a tremendous growth in the following for women’s matches over the last few seasons in the Genero Adran Premier on S4C. It’s great that fans will now be able to follow the national team’s matches in the Euros in Welsh on S4C, the only channel where you can watch all of Wales’ matches.

“There will be additional content across S4C platforms to accompany the competition, and we are looking forward to following and supporting Rhian Wilkinson’s squad in a historic championship for our national team out in Switzerland.”

A spokesperson for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) adds: “The FAW is delighted that S4C will be broadcasting Cymru’s matches in this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament.

“The channel’s commitment to Welsh football ensures that the sport can be watched and supported through the Welsh language as Rhian Wilkinson’s side hope to inspire the country when they make history with their first ever major tournament appearance.”