S4C will broadcast all of Wales’ Autumn Nations fixtures.

The games will be available in Welsh language through linear as well as S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, beginning with the clash against Fiji on 10 November. They then face Australia on 17 November and reigning world champions South Africa on 23 November, with all matches taking place at the Prinicpality Stadium in Cardiff.

S4C is co-broadcasting the games with Warner Bros. Discovery channel TNT Sports and streaming platform discovery+, which picked up the UK rights to all of the Autumn Nations earlier this year.

Graham Davies, S4C’s head of sport, said: “It’s great to be able to announce that the Wales men’s Autumn Nation Series will be live on S4C for the next two years, showing that S4C is the Home of Welsh Sport.

“We know how important Welsh rugby, and the international games, are to our audiences, and we are proud to be working in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to offer these games for free, in Welsh, on S4C.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP of sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “For the first time, TNT Sports will show all 21 games from the Autumn Nations Series live on its platforms this November, which, along with broadcasting every single match from the Gallagher Premiership, ensures we remain the go-to destination for rugby fans wanting to watch the most exciting and compelling matches global rugby has to offer.

“Co-broadcasting the Welsh national team fixtures against Fiji, Australia and South Africa alongside an outstanding partner such as S4C matches our ambition to making those three internationals as widely available as possible to viewers in Wales.”