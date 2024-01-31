The coverage will be presented by Sarra Elgan alongside reporter Lauren Jenkins, with Gareth Charles and Gwyn Jones in the commentary box

S4C will broadcast every Wales game in the Six Nations Championship live, as well as every Wales under-20s game.

The coverage will be presented by Sarra Elgan alongside reporter Lauren Jenkins, with Gareth Charles and Gwyn Jones in the commentary box.

Joining them as part of the analysis team will be former Wales internationals Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, Andrew Coombs, Jonathan Davies, Sioned Harries and Nicky Robinson.

Sarra Elgan said: “This year’s Six Nations Championship comes hot on the heels of the Rugby World Cup and Warren Gatland’s team is facing quite a challenge. Some of the big names in Welsh rugby won’t be part of the squad this year, due to injuries, retirement or, like in the case of Louis Rees-Zammit, because he’s moved on to a challenge in another sport.

”The first game against Scotland is going to be a challenge for Wales. The big question is whether the young players in the squad will be able to prove themselves at the highest level?”

Rhys Priestland added: “I’m excited to be part of the S4C team this year for the Six Nations, especially following the World Cup. The Six Nations is a celebration of every nation that takes part. These countries meet every year, so home or away, it’s always a good time.

“As for Wales’ hopes - it’s hard to say. Several experienced players have left but a lot of these young guys have been playing well. That first game against Scotland is going to be a tough challenge - they are a stable squad who haven’t lost a lot since the World Cup. And in the Six Nations, that first game is so important.”

The Six Nations season kicks off on Friday (2 February) as Wales’ under-20s team face Scotland in the CSM Stadium in Colwyn Bay, before the men’s teams go head-to-head at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (3 February).

Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol will follow the Welsh teams in both Championships, with games shown live on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. It’s produced by BBC Wales.

Also part of S4C’s offering around the Six Nations will be new series, Stryd i’r Sgrym, where Scott Quinnell trains a team to play a brand new format of rugby for people of mixed abilities.

Jonathan Davies, Sarra Elgan and Nigel Owens will return with a host of guests for another series of Jonathan.

And the Cwis Bob Dydd quiz returns for seven weeks, to coincide with the Six Nations.