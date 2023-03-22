Football show to finish in May after almost 30 years

Sky Sports’ long-running football magazine show Soccer AM is set to end once its current series finishes.

The popular format, which is currently hosted by John Fendley and former footballer Jimmy Bullard, will end on 27 May, with staff being told the news yesterday (Tuesday 21 March) and that they would be made redundant, according to The Sun.

A Sky spokesperson stated: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

It is understood that staff will have the opportunity to discuss the proposals before final decisions are made.

The Sky-produced Saturday morning format first appeared on screens in 1995 and covers the week’s footballing events in a tongue-in-cheek manner, with sketches and challenges for fans and celebrity guests from the world of music, TV and other sports.

The programme’s 10.30am slot will now be filled by Saturday Social, which focuses on the social media side of the sport in a bid to appeal to younger viewers. It previously aired at 9.30am as the lead-in to Soccer AM.

This article originally appeared on our sister publication, Broadcast.