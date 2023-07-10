Sky Max will broadcast the Game4Ukraine, a fixture between two teams of legends taking place at Stamford Bridge to raise money for Ukraine.

Created by president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian footballing legend Andriy Shevchenko, and Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko, the 11-a-side game will air on Sky Max from 5-9pm on Saturday 5 August. It will also be free to stream in Ukraine itself, with the event aiming to raise money for UNITED24 - the official fundraising platform of Ukraine.

Team Blue will be managed by Chelsea legend Emma Hayes, while Team Yellow will be led by Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger. Players involved include Gerard Piqué, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Vieira, Fabio Cannavaro, Samuel Eto’o, Gianfranco Zola and Michael Essien, with the full list below. Zinchenko will act as a non-playing captain, and Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk will play.

In addition to the football, there will be “Super Bowl-like” entertainment from Alesha Dixon, Melanie C (DJ), Pete Doherty, The Pretenders, Tom Grennan, and Tom Walker, as well as Ukranian artist Vakarchuk of Ocean Elzy Band and Boombox.

Game4Ukraine players Antonio Valencia, Bacary Sagna, Carlo Cudicini, Charlie Adam, Chelcee Grimes, Christian Panucci, Clarence Seedorf, Claude Makélélé, Danny Drinkwater, David James, Dida, Fabio Cannavaro, Gael Clichy, Gerard Piqué, Gianfranco Zola, Glen Johnson, Jack Wilshere, James Arthur, Jens Lehmann, Jermain Defoe, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, John Arne Riise, Joleon Lescott, Luca Toni, Mark Nobel, Martin Skrtel, Massimo Oddo, Michael Essien, Mikaël Silvestre, Patrick Vieira, Patrik Berger, Per Mertesacker, Petr Cech, Phil Dunster, Ricardo Carvalho, Robert Pires, Russell Howard, Samuel Eto’o, Serginho, Shota Arveladze, Toheeb Jimoh, Wes Morgan, William Gallas

Shevchenko said: “Football has always had an incredible ability to bring people together and we really hope this will be a day to remember for everyone, united in looking towards a better future.”

Zinchenko added: “It’s incredible to see so many big names from the world of football come together to help us raise vital funds to start rebuilding our beautiful country. I hope we can fill the stadium on August 5th and really make this a day to be proud of.”

Wenger said “We have an incredible line-up of talent involved in Game4Ukraine and I’m honoured to be leading them out, alongside Emma Hayes. It’s going to be a great day with lots of entertainment, and hopefully we can raise enough money to begin the vital rebuild of schools in Ukraine.”

Hayes commented: “What a privilege and a wonderful opportunity to coach. I simply couldn’t turn this down. I feel very honoured to lead the team with Andriy Shevchenko as our captain and across the technical area from Arsene Wenger who I have looked up to for many years. I can’t remember the last time that I saw this volume of talent on show all at once, so please do come out and support such a brilliant cause.”