Time spent watching TV is higher than ever, outside of lockdown

Sky has issued a report called The Attention Index that it says reveals what is grabbing our attention in today’s information-rich world.

The report centres on where people are focusing their attention, how people watch TV and how they stay connected.

It is based on a survey of over 3,000 people, as well as usage data Sky has captured from its subscribers.

It reveals that, for Sky subscribers, time spent watching TV is higher than ever, outside of lockdown.

On average, Sky customers watch over four and a half hours of TV every day.

Three in five of viewers (63%) multitask and do something else while watching TV. Two in five (41%) spend time searching about the TV show as they watch.

Searches were up 164% for Mary and George Villiers, the main characters of Mary and George, the month of launch, compared to the previous month.

Searches for Auschwitz in the UK increased by 107% in line with The Tattooist of Auschwitz airing on Sky – with over 230,000 searches in the month of launch.

Overall, viewing of Sky Sports was up 17% in 2023. Over the last six months, sports fans watched one billion hours of sport on Sky.

And female viewing of Sky Sports last year was up 18%, with under-35 viewing up 26%.

Across the Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Professional Football League and Women’s Super League, viewership was up 9% in the 23/24 season

Meanwhile, darts is expanding its fan base across the country. The PDC World Darts Championship saw a 204% increase in viewing, with average viewing for the final at 3.1 million. Outside of football, it was the most-watched event in Sky Sports history

Luke Littler was one of the most watched individuals on Sky Sports web and app, with average views across his videos reaching 23.6k – more than Harry Kane (12.5k) and Erling Haaland (19.2k).

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, said: “This report shows that as our viewing habits become more fractured, the competition for our attention is even greater. With UK households watching over two billion hours of content made by Sky, we’re proud of the role that we play in bringing entertainment content and sporting moments to millions of viewers.”