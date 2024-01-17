Sky Sports has added a trio of commentators to its line-up for Super League rugby on Sky and NOW.

Four-time Super League Grand Final winner, Kyle Amor and broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson join the commentary line-up.

Kyle Amor made 350 appearances and 42 tries for club and country during his career. He won multiple Super League Grand Finals as well a Challenge Cup with St Helens in 2021, scoring a try against Castleford at Wembley.

Dave Woods has 20 years of broadcasting experience and is a respected expert within the Rugby League community.

Mark Wilson is another voice viewers will be familiar with, as the commentator has been part of Sky’s live coverage previously – calling the action from the gantry on Men’s and Women’s Super League, as well as the Wheelchair Super League.

Sky Sports is showing every Super League match live for the first time this season, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals - Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair.

Video referees will also now feature in all Super League matches.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of multi sports, said: “This season represents a really exciting opportunity for both us and the League with the new rights deal, so it’s fantastic to be welcoming three new faces in Kyle, Dave and Mark. They will each bring quality, experience and an understanding of what the Rugby League community wants to know. We have every confidence that they will take our coverage to new levels as we bring fans every fixture across Sky platforms.”