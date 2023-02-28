Sky Sports has agreed a deal to air England’s six-match tour of Bangladesh, starting tomorrow, 1 March, that will also see the matches free-to-air on ECB platforms.

The tour consists of three ODI and three T20 matches, and comes immediately after England’s 1-1 test series draw with New Zealand, which ended with a dramatic one run New Zealand victory in the second and final test. BT Sport broadcast that series, as it has England’s away series in Australia and the West Indies in recent years.

The opening ODI of the Bangladesh tour will be on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am on 1 March, before the second match is live on the same channel from 6am on 3 March. The final ODI takes place 6 March with the same start time.

The T20s start on 9 March, with Sky Sports Cricket airing the game from 9am. The other two T20s are on 12 and 14 March, with the same start time.

This agreement comes ahead of a summer that will see Sky Sports air the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, five men’s Ashes Tests and the multi-format women’s Ashes including a five-day Test match, England’s men hosting South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand, England Women versus Sri Lanka, The Hundred, The Blast and more.

It also recently showed the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which saw England lose in the semi-finals to host South Africa before Australia won the tournament.