Sky Sports has found that 88% believe seeing female athletes on TV is inspiring to young women.

The broadcaster commissioned an online survey of 2000 UK adults from Perspectus Global, which took place this August. In addition, it found that 79% agree that TV plays a vital role in increasing visibility of sporting role models, 78% believe female athletes are becoming more prominent in celebrity culture and fashion, and nearly 70% of people see professional athletes as the most influential role models in sport for young women.

This data comes as Sky Sports reveals a WSL themed entry of its Sky Sports Editions YouTube series, on the eve of the 2024/25 WSL season. Originally launched at the beginning of the last campaign, Sky Sports Editions features in-depth conversations with well-known female athletes.

Sky Sports will once again broadcast the WSL this season, alongside the BBC. The pair agreed a one-year rights deal earlier this year, which sees Sky Sports air up to 44 matches and the BBC will show 22.

Alex Greenwood, Manchester City player and Lioness said, “The WSL is an amazing league and to have each club represented at this shoot with Sky was great to see. Whilst we’re on different teams, we are in it together to keep inspiring the fans & pushing the women’s game forwards.”

Jo Osborne, head of women’s sport at Sky Sports, said, “At Sky Sports, we are dedicated to showcasing the exceptional talent in women’s sports, not only to entertain, but to inspire fans and encourage greater participation especially amongst the next generation. Bringing all the Women’s Super League clubs together for this shoot is the perfect way to kick off the season and build excitement for seeing these incredible players back on our screens this weekend.”