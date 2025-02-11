Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast the Reignwood Icons of Football tournament to UK fans on 1-2 March.

The competition sees professional golfers and football legends team up to compete in a 10-hole matchplay format in Bangkok, Thailand. Team England, led by Lee Westwood, will face off against Team World, captained by Sergio Garcia, in the competition. It will feature the likes of John Terry, Paul Scholes, Gabriel Batistuta, Luis Figo, Peter Schmeichel, and more.

Jermaine Jenas is also playing for Team England, after he was sacked by the BBC for, “innapropriate behaviour”. Jenas has since admitted to Talksport that he sent the messages, agreeing that they were, “wildly inappropriate,” and, “a mistake,” but adding that the messages were, “between two consenting adults,” and that his behaviour was not illegal. He has now returned to broadcasting with Talksport.

Production for Icons Of Football has been brought in-house, with a number of producers brought on board by Icons chief content officer Chris Sice. It had previously been produced by Collective Media Group.

Sky Sports will show both days of the tournament on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix with a one hour highlights package being shown on Sky Sports Golf.

Jason Wessley, director of golf at Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports Golf is excited to show the Reignwood Icons of Football which sees England take on the Rest of The World in a match play golf format. As the TGL has proven, Sky Sports customers really enjoy innovative golf formats which prove the game is a fun and varied sport. Icons of Football promises to be a great live watch at breakfast time on the weekend with a terrific line-up of Football icons guaranteed to entertain.”

Sice added: “Icons series is all about uniting sports, and this event will bring new audiences to golf as viewers get the chance to witness their football idols in a new competitive environment. We’re blending intense competition with next-level entertainment, in a fast-paced, fresh format. Partnering with Sky Sports allows us to take intense football rivalries and transfer them from the football pitch to the golf course in this groundbreaking team matchplay format.”