Sky Sports has launched a production fund that aims to promote inclusive content.

Named the New Focus Fund, it is open to independent production companies and content creators with ideas for a range of mediums, including television, social media and podcasts. The broadcaster is looking for “new ideas and perspectives” to make its content more diverse and inclusive, and applications are open until 11.59pm on 28 July for both internal and external candidates.

Applications from underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged, with the fund created as Sky believes routes into sport media can be limited.

A panel of experts including Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff and Sky diversity advisory council member and ex-Dragon’s Den judge Piers Linney will assess the submissions against a criteria designed to identify the best inclusive sports content.

The successful applicants will then take part in a 12-week development and skills exchange programme, partnered with Sky Sports subject experts and senior stakeholders, to hone their ideas before being commissioned for production and premiered across relevant Sky Sports channels.

Funding for this project comes from Sky’s £30 million commitment to “tackle structural inequality, support diversity and inclusion, and use its voice to make a difference in communities impacted by racism.”

Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive officer, Sky UK & Ireland and chief commercial officer, Sky Group, said: “Unlocking opportunities for new creative voices is critical to ensuring that we’re offering innovative content that authentically represents our audiences. We recognise the unique position Sky holds in amplifying these voices and empowering talent both in front of and behind the camera, which is why we’re launching the New Focus Fund today.”

Schiff added: “It’s great to see that Sky Sports has created a pathway for new voices on its channels. There remain barriers for under-represented talent to enter roles within the sports industry, but whatever the role or profession, everyone should have an equal opportunity to reach their potential. This fund is one way that we can help open doors for more people, and I can’t wait to hear and see how these creators bring their stories to life.”

Linney commented: “Opportunities to challenge the status quo and drive equitable chances is exactly why I joined Sky’s Diversity Advisory Council. I’m excited to bring my experience as an entrepreneur and from working in media and communications to this initiative, helping to champion a platform for those who are too often under-represented by the industry.”