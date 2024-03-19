Sky Sports has launched Real Talk, a video and podcast series on overlooked health and wellbeing aspects of sport.

Major sporting figures such as Emma Hayes, Victoria Pendleton, Henry Slade and Natasha Jonas will discuss these topics, with the first episode released on the Sky Sports News YouTube channel, across Sky Sports social platforms and via podcast platforms on 19 March.

In the first episode, titled “Grief,” Sky Sports reporter Miriam Walker-Khan speaks to former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha, England and Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Claudia Macdonald and 2010 Commonwealth Games champion, boxer Callum Johnson, about how the process of dealing with grief impacts athletes in their professional world. Miriam is also joined by Jane Murray, the Bereavement Services Manager at the Marie Curie Hospice, who shares her insight into working with athletes dealing with the loss of loved ones, and provides guidance for listeners on how to navigate grief themselves.

Each entry will feature personal stories, expert opinions, and practical advice on physical and mental wellbeing.

Jamie Hunt, head of digital and social at Sky Sports, said, “At Sky Sports, we recognise the importance of bringing topics that can often be misunderstood or shrouded in stigma to the forefront of our channels. We are proud to be able to bring audiences open and informed discussions through the Real Talk series, where elite athletes and experts unpack each topic in an accessible and engaging way. By shedding light on these topics, we hope the series creates a dialogue on the issues faced by our amazing guests and hosts and contributes to a better understanding of the realities faced across sport.”