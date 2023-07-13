Sky Sports has launched the “Sky Sports Summer Of Sustainability” campaign, working with the ECB and the R&A.

Advertising, social media and unique experiences will be used to promote fans walking, cycling, lift sharing or using public transport to get to The Hundred matches (Old Trafford, 5 and 7 August and Edgbaston, 10 and 13 August) and The Open (16 July – 23 July) later this summer.

Experiences that are part of the campaign will include the Walk of Fame at The Hundred and The Open - a green screen experience that promotes the different ways fans can travel green, whilst giving them the opportunity to recreate the walks of their sporting heroes. At The Open, fans will walk down a recreated 18th hole at Royal Liverpool, celebrating their place in the ”greatest walk in golf”. At The Hundred, fans will recreate the iconic walk to the wicket at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The experiences will be filmed for fans to share with friends and family.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “Climate change is threatening the sports we love. Flooding and droughts could cause huge disruption to fans’ experience at venues across the UK. That’s why we’ve partnered with the ECB and The R&A to launch the Summer of Sustainability campaign. We’re using our voice to help fans travel green and take action against the climate crisis so there is always a place to play”

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, added: “Cricket is one of the sports most susceptible to climate change and we must work together as a game to inspire sustainable action.

“We are proud to be able to support Sky Sports and the Sky Zero campaign again this summer as they help to encourage and educate fans on ways they can make greener choices when they travel to The Hundred matches.”

Arlette Anderson, director of sustainability at The R&A, commented: “Our Greenlinks programme ensures that sustainability is firmly rooted in our plans to stage The Open while allowing us to use the Championship as a platform to engage with fans and make them aware of how they can play their part in contributing to positive outcomes for the environment. Together with our partners at Sky, we are encouraging fans to carefully consider their travel plans for The Open and use transport that has less impact on the environment.”