Sky Sports has named the ten finalists for its New Focus Fund.

The ten finalists include sports people, up and coming creators, and those beginning to become established. They are Beno Obano; Damilola Oluokun; Danielle Sellwood; Geoff Small; Michael Gunning; Mordecai Attoh; Nelson Adeosun in a creative team featuring Priscilla Anyabu; Niambi Bridge; Simone Heineck; and Tomi Oladigbolu.

They will now take part in a 12-week development and skills exchange programme, partnered with Sky Sports experts and executives, to hone their ideas before the content is commissioned for production and premiered across relevant Sky Sports channels next year.

The programming ideas include a documentary following the story of the first blind woman to swim across the English Channel; linear and digital TV shows exploring the significance of culture and fashion to sport; and projects championing the rising impact and influence of women’s sport.

The New Focus Fund was launched earlier this summer, and is funded by by Sky as part of its £30 million commitment to “tackle structural inequality, support diversity and inclusion, and use its voice to make a difference in communities impacted by racism.”

Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive officer of Sky UK & Ireland and chief commercial officer of Sky Group, said: “Our New Focus Fund was created to uncover new voices, attract new audiences, and diversify talent behind the camera. This group of creators represent some of the best emerging sports storytellers, and I can’t wait to press play on what is sure to be some thrilling, inspiring and innovative sports content next year.”

Naomi Schiff, Sky Sports F1 presenter and New Focus Fund judge, added: “In an extremely competitive applicant pool, we are thrilled with the successful candidates for our New Focus Fund. Our first cohort of storytellers not only presented compelling, distinctive, and ambitious material, but each have a unique and creative approach that truly set them apart. We can’t wait to see them progress through the programme as their ideas turn into reality on our platforms.”