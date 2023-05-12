Sky Sports and Fanatics have partnered to open an online sports merchandise shop.

Available to sports fans across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, the store is Sky Sports’ first, and the first time that Fanatics has partnered with a European broadcaster. It will offer Fanatics range of products from over 900 sporting organisations, including the Premier League, F1, NFL, NBA, cricket, and more.

The deal also allows Fanatics to create Sky Sports’ branded products, and for fans to buy directly from Sky Sports owned and operated channels. The shop is available at shop.skysports.com.

Yath Gangakumaran, commercial director at Sky Sports, said: “We’re proud to be able to announce this new e-commerce platform as part of our digital ecosystem, as Sky Sports continues to drive innovations which deliver the best possible experience for sports fans. Fanatics is an established global leader in this space, and as partners, our combined expertise will enable us to deliver an industry-leading and seamless experience.”

Matthew Primack, senior vice-president for international business affairs and development at Fanatics, added: “Fanatics is proud to partner with Sky Sports and to enable Sky Sports’ entrance into the licensed sports merchandise market. This launch marks a significant milestone for Sky, Fanatics, and sports fans more widely because it will close the gap between fans watching sports and wanting to gain access to product, through which they can demonstrate their allegiance to their favourite team kits and colours, in the moment.

“Over the years Sky Sports has built a global reputation as an industry leader in sports broadcasting, always willing to innovate and push the envelope to improve the experience for fans across a wide range of sports – values that align closely with our own. This exciting partnership brings our collective expertise together to provide an enhanced experience for sports fans across the UK, Germany, and Italy by offering access to one of the widest ranges of licensed sports merchandise available anywhere.”

This move comes after DAZN announced its intention to move into e-commerce, as well as betting and gaming, but the broadcaster is yet to introduce its service.