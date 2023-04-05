11th, 12th, and 13th holes will again be available on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Sky Sports has revealed its broadcast plans for the 2023 Masters, with coverage beginning at 2pm tomorrow, 6 April.

The plans include include a free live stream of holes 11, 12, and 13 on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. The famous Amen Corner section of the Augusta course will be shown live for the first three days and for two hours on the Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nick Faldo will join the punditry team for the first time, and will be joined by Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon. In addition, Wayne Riley will call the live action for every hole, having previously only called holes 4, 8, 12, 15, 17. Cheyenne Woods will feature on Masters Breakfast.

Viewers will be able to select different live feeds while watching: Featured Groups; holes 4, 5, and 6; Amen Corner; and holes 15 and 16, following players around the course if they wish. They will also be able to see the changes to the course made at hole 13 through updated virtual graphics. Sky Scope and Virtual Holes will appear and be animated in the studio as augmented reality images to show what is different for 2023.

Sky Sports and Now are exclusively broadcasting the Masters in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.