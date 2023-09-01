The broadcaster will air more than 110 live games this season

Sky Sports has announced it is showing 17 live NFL games across the first three game weeks of the season, which starts next week, and over 110 live games across the season in total.

Throughout the year, there will be two games exclusive to Sky every Sunday at 6pm and 9:25pm UK time.

Sky will also show every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night US prime time games.

Its coverage includes Thanksgiving and Christmas period games, live rights to three European games in London and Frankfurt, plus all the playoffs and the Super Bowl, which will air across Sky Sports channels and on Sky Sports NFL, which launches on 5 September.

Sky is producing supplementary content, as well as showing the live action. Its NFL shows includes Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, Total Access, America’s Game and Fantasy Live on the Sky Sports NFL Channel.

Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell, Hannah Wilkes, Pheobe Schecter and Dante Hall return as the on-screen team, alongside Super Bowl champion and 5x Pro Bowler, Ndamukong Suh.