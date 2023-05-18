Three-year deal with USGA includes men’s and women’s events, Curtis Cup Match, and more

Sky Sports and the USGA have agreed a three-year extension to their broadcast partnership.

The deal includes the men’s US Open, US Women’s Open, men’s and women’s US Amateur Championships, the Curtis Cup Match between the UK & Ireland and the USA, and the US Senior Open.

This means that Sky Sports continues to be the home of all four golf majors, as well as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Its presenters and commentators include Sir Nick Faldo, Nick Dougherty, Sarah Stirk, Andrew Coltart, Laura Davies, Paul McGinley, Henni Koyack and Rich Beem.

Last year saw a number of other golf renewals for the broadcaster, including the Masters, as well as the European and PGA Tours.

The next men’s US Open takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club from 15-18 June, with the UK’s Matt Fitzpatrick as defending champion.