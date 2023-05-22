Sky Sports has agreed a deal to broadcast the entire Netball World Cup this summer.

Sky Sports and Now will air every match, with the deal struck through World Netball’s international broadcast agency Sportfive. In addition, one match per day will be free-to-air on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, and daily highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app.

Former England stars Pamela Cookey and Eboni Usoro-Brown will join presenter Caroline Barker at the competition, which begins 28 July in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sky Sports director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: “The Netball World Cup is the pinnacle in the international netball calendar and we can’t wait to showcase all of the action live for Sky Sports subscribers. We’ll also stream selected matches live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, making action from the tournament available to all.”

World Netball CEO Clare Briegal added: “We are thrilled to announce that Sky Sports will be showing every game of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 live from Cape Town to our audience in the UK and Ireland.”

“Under our core strategy Grow, we made it our aim to bring more netball, to more people, more often by developing our broadcast and digital media strategy and in turn increasing revenue and expanding the reach and profile of netball. This is a clear example of how we are achieving that.”

“The Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 is our opportunity to demonstrate the skills of our amazing international netball athletes on the world stage and we thank Sky Sports for being part of this.”

Sportfive’s managing director Malcolm Thorpe said: “Sportfive is excited to confirm Sky’s coverage of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023.

“Sky’s position as one of the leaders in women’s sport, alongside their commitment to deliver outstanding broadcast quality, will see netball continue to provide high quality sporting entertainment to fans across the UK and Ireland.”