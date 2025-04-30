Coverage of Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses starts at 2:10pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Sky Sports is to air the Barclays Women’s Championship title decider between Birmingham City and London City Lionesses this weekend, marking the first time a live game from the division has been shown by the broadcaster.

The match will be covered by six cameras. Coverage starts at 2:10pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+, with kick-off at 2:15pm, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled to follow the WSL Manchester derby as part of a women’s football double-header on Sky Sports.

London City Lionesses head into the game two points clear of Birmingham City, so a win or draw for the Lionesses will result in their first ever foray into the Barclays WSL.

As well as airing on Sky Sports, the live match is also streaming on the Barclays Women’s Championship YouTube channel.