Sky Sports+ will become available to Sky Sports subscribers from 8 August.

The new streaming channel was announced in May, and will house the likes of the EFL, the men’s Super League, tennis and golf - giving subscribers 50% more live sport than they had before, thanks to recent rights deals.

Sky Sports+ launches in time for the EFL’s opening weekend, and 30 matches from its three divisions will be shown on Sky Sports’ linear channels and the Sky Sports+ streams on Saturday 10 August.

Sky Sports+ will also be home to documentaries two weeks before any other Sky channels. This begins with the second series of Mission To Burnley available from 9 August. The show’s producers spoke to Broadcast Sport last year, revealing how they follow the fortunes of Burnley FC.

Jonathan Licht, managing director at Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports+ is here, taking sports viewing to the next level by offering unmatched access and choice through numerous live streams and our new dedicated channel. We’re showing up for football fans like never before this season, showing every EFL team more than 20 times a season, and this weekend, our viewers can look forward to seeing every EFL game live. We’re thrilled to offer.”

Sky Sports launched a campaign to promote Sky Sports+ last week, which featured across TV, OOH, radio, digital, social with influencer activity from all 72 EFL teams, and a partnership with Talksport fan networks. It was produced by Sky Creative in partnership with Rapport, with distribution from Essence Mediacom.

Dave Stratton, director of sports marketing for Sky and Now, said: “With so much on offer with Sky Sports + we brought it to life by breaking it down to the specifics of what it means for each fan and their club. The result is our most personalised and engaging campaign ever, delivered across multiple touch points on a team by team basis across the length and breadth of the country. It’s been an honour to put the EFL and Super League front and centre of our start of season campaign - giving those fantastic leagues and their fans the platform they deserve.”