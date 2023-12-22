Sky Sports will be testing a number of broadcast innovation for the Hibernian v Hearts SPFL clash on 27 December.

The Edinburgh derby will see Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery wearing a microphone during the match, and one of his coaching staff wearing a bodycam to give a visual perspective from the dugout.

In addition, one of the Hearts players will have a bodycam attached for the warmup, and Sky Sports will be given access to the Hearts team hotel for a pre-match meal.

These innovations aim to build on Sky Sports’ Innovation Game from last season, where behind-the-scenes access was also used extensively.

Gary Hughes, director of football at Sky Sports, said: “We strive to be at the forefront of innovation and continue to explore new ways we can enable fans to get closer to the action with our coverage. We are delighted to have been able to work alongside Hibs, Hearts and the SPFL, with a joint ambition to tell the story of this hugely competitive derby to our audience in a new and exciting way.”

Neil Doncaster, group chief executive of the SPFL, added: “We’re really pleased to have been able to work with both clubs and Sky Sports to showcase their latest broadcasting innovations, helping put supporters right at the heart of the action in the Edinburgh derby.

“It promises to be a cracking game and we’re excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans.”