Sky Sports is to broadcast the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final with Hindi commentary, the first time it was offered this option.

India v New Zealand (Wednesday 15 November), South Africa v Australia (Thursday 16 November), and Sunday’s final will all have the Hindi option. For the semi-finals, Sky Sports will take the world feed, courtesy of Star Sports, which will be available to view on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event – with English commentary of the semi-finals starting from 8am. Hindi commentary will then on Sky Sports Arena at 8.20am.

Sky commentary will come from Ian Ward, Eoin Morgan and Nasser Hussain for the first semi-final in Mumbai, and then Michael Atherton in Kolkata for the second

For the final, English language coverage will begin at 7.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with Hindi coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 8.20am. The match itself will start at 8.30am.

In addition to Sky’s pay-TV broadcasts, Channel 5 is broadcasting free-to-air highlights of all three matches. Its coverage is produced by Sunset+Vine.