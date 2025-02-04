It’s also adding a NFL Super Bowl LIX themed lens and launching an official NFL x Snapchat Creator Program

Snapchat has partnered with the NFL to roll out content and features around the NFL Super Bowl LIX.

NFL content on Snapchat will include real-time Super Bowl highlights, behind-the-scenes content throughout Super Bowl week, and more will be available in Stories, Spotlight, and the official NFL profile.

Fans can also follow the official NFL x Snapchat Creator Program, which will see US creators including Katie Austin, Ross Smith, Jack Mancuso, and Treasure Wilson capture and share action from the stadium.

Snapchat is also adding a NFL Super Bowl LIX themed lens for fans to use.

Added to this, the NFL has integrated Snapchat Cam into the Super Bowl stadium for the second year running.

Throughout the game, the NFL will place entertaining lenses on attending fans at Caesars Superdome, which Snapchat says will “foster a shared sense of excitement and bring the energy of the Super Bowl to life”.

Brent Lawton, vice president of business development and strategic development at the NFL, said: “Snapchat continues to be an incredible partner delivering highly engaging content to NFL fans, and we’re thrilled to have Snapchat add to the Super Bowl LIX experience. With Snapchat Cam in the Caesars Superdome and new creator-led content, fans will have more unique ways to celebrate the game.”