Sport 24, IMG’s live sport channels for airlines and cruise ships, has agreed a deal with LFP Media to show a 26-minute weekly Ligue 1 highlights programme.

The show brings together the best moments from each matchday, with Sport 24 set to air the series for the next three seasons, starting with the 2024/2025 season.

This program will feature the most stunning goals, dramatic moments, and key storylines from Ligue 1, France’s premier football competition.

The weekly highlights magazine show is available on Sport 24’s partner airlines and cruise lines, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruise Line and more, offering an engaging and entertaining way for passengers to stay connected to one of Europe’s top football leagues.

Martin Aurenche, chief media officer of LFP Media, said: “This partnership with Sport 24 is a great opportunity to connect with fans worldwide and introduce new audiences to the flair and excitement of Ligue 1 McDonald’s. We’re thrilled to see our league take flight – literally.”

Richard Wise, SVP content and channels at IMG, added: “Sport 24 brings passengers around the world the very best sporting action so they never have to miss a moment – even while travelling at 30,000 ft or in the middle of the ocean. Ligue 1 McDonald’s is one of European football’s biggest leagues and we’re delighted to offer passengers all the best moments from the league on our channels for the first time.”