The themes of the show include AI, monetisation and FAST distribution

Sportel Monaco (23-25 October), the world’s leading event for sports media, broadcast and technology, is set to host its biggest international conference summit to date.

During the three-day event, it is running a series of masterclasses, keynotes, presentations and case studies around the latest trends revolutionising the sports media and broadcast industry.

Keynotes include LaLiga president Javier Tebas who will share the latest insight into the Spanish league’s developments; and Professional Fighters League CEO, Peter Murray, who will take part in a fireside chat about PFL’s global growth and how they are creating the champions league of MMA.

There is a long list of masterclasses, including Sport as Entertainment : Creating Content, Building Platforms, which addresses whether D2C is the way to go, featuring Endeavor Streaming (Peter Bellamy), SailGP (Melissa Lawton) and Meg Yodfat (Infront Labs).

Another masterclass is India: A Major Global Market for Sports Media & A Tech Driver In Our Industry, which will highlight how the region is now a major global market for sports media and driver of technology, and is set to play an even greater role in the industry over the coming years. Panelists include Formula E (Arti Dabas), ICC (Sunil Manoharan) and Quidich (Gaurev Mehta).

Other masterclasses include Sport Making Sense of AI: Limits & Possibilities, which debates whether AI is friend or foe. This panel features Magnifi (Meghna Krishna), Extreme E (Ali Russell), Spiideo (Ian Wray) and Sunset + Vine (Raj Mannick).

FAST channels are tackled during the A FAST Track to FAST Channels session, which includes Samsung TV Plus (Chris Gregory), ATP Media (Alan Bruno), Telstra Broadcast Services (Anna Lockwood) and SoFast (Sandrine Durand).

Meanwhile, Making the Most of Automated Productions, with Magnifi (Ashwin Limaye), Kiswe (TK Gore), and Veritone (Gary Warech) will highlight how to make the most of AI tools such as cameras, content publishing systems and commentary systems to enhance production.

Sportel Monaco – Key facts: • 2,000+ participants • 13% newcomers • 24% rights Holder / sport federation / league / club • 20% broadcast / network • 10% distributor • 12% new technology services / hardware / software • 66 % Europe, 17% Americas, 9% Asia, 8% others

The masterclass schedule continues with Digital Evolutions for Content Delivery & Monetization, which further explores how OTT, streaming and cloud-based services enable dynamic shifts to distribute and manage content whether live, VOD or social, with Arqiva (Greg Burns), EverPass Media (Alex Kaplan), Stages (Tiago Maranhão) and Capture (Peter Shackleton).

And there’s A Country Focus: Italia, which highlights Italian sports media on a domestic and international level, and includes speakers from Deltatre (Andrea Marini), FIBA (Frank Leenders), Lega Serie A (Anna Guarnerio) and Italian footballer Fabio Cannavaro.

The masterclass programme is rounded off by Sports Napster Moment, with series producer, (Richard Gillis) hosting a conversation with industry experts, asking what lessons the sports industry has learned in its battle with illegal streaming services.

Throughout Sportel Monaco, presentation sessions delivered by Sportall, LiveU, VIewLift, Pixellot, Spalk, Harmonic, Veritone, Laliga Tech, Studio Automated, Wurl, WSC Sports, Spiideo, Kiswe, Globant, Capture, Sword Venue and Altman Solon focus on solution-based topics and customer-shared sessions.

Topics will cover AI’s impact on the sports industry; How the cloud can produce world feed; The multilingual virtual commentary studio; The latest in D2C, media management of assets, event planning tools; FAST and the future of sports streaming; plus an exclusive global sports survey.

A special presentation from Sportel CEO, Laurent Puons and Argentinian partner, Jorge Strika, CEO, J & S Entertainment Group LLC will introduce participants to Buenos Aires in Argentina, as a new destination for Sportel Rendez-vous, to be held 14-15 May 2024.