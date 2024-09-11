The organisation has a busy year ahead, with events in Monaco, New York and Miami

SPORTEL has revealed more details of its annual event in Monaco, which is aimed at sports media rights and technology professionals.

SPORTEL Monaco takes place from 28 – 30 October at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Once again, it hosts industry leaders for three days of conferences, exhibitions, and networking.

SPORTEL Monaco brings together influential industry players, such as the legendary LALIGA President, Javier Tebas and for the first time following the broadcast success of Paris 2024, Yiannis Exarchos, CEO, OBS and Executive Director, OCS, plus J. Michael Evans, Director and President, Alibaba Group and many more, to discuss the key trends and innovations shaping the future of sports media.

A rich programme of expert Masterclasses and case study presentations, plus a new sports and generative AI workshop, complements the business activities and meetings throughout the three day event.

Loris Menoni, Executive Director of SPORTEL Monaco, said: “I am committed to upholding the high standards of excellence that have always defined our event. This year is already shaping up to be a great success, with the exhibition space nearly sold out and the addition of a new conference innovation stage to accommodate an even richer programme. More new features are coming before the event begins, including an inspiring Women’s Lunch, to shape the world of business and beyond. I am excited to welcome our community back to Monaco for what promises to be an exceptional event,”

SPORTEL launches Talks New York

In December 2024, SPORTEL is expanding its horizons with the launch of SPORTEL Talks New York. Scheduled for 16 December.

Unlike SPORTEL’s traditional multi-day events, this new Talks format, offers an intense afternoon of high-impact discussions, thought leadership, and unparalleled networking opportunities in an exclusive setting. SPORTEL Talks New York focuses on creating an intimate environment where meaningful conversations take center stage.

Laurent Puons, Managing Director of SPORTEL, said: “New York has always been a destination wish list by the SPORTEL community for us to host an event, as a pulse of sports media in North America and with major broadcasters and US and European leagues all having a presence here.”

The Return of SPORTEL Miami in 2025

Last but not least, Miami will host once again a new edition of SPORTEL America, from 1 to 2 April, 2025, at the prestigious JW Marriott Miami, ideally located in the vibrant waterfront and financial district of Brickell.

This two-day market and summit will bring together key decision-makers from international media rights holders, TV networks, streaming platforms, as well as sports tech companies and start-ups from across the Americas and beyond.

It will be a unique opportunity to engage and connect with the dynamic SPORTEL community and participate in innovative masterclasses and presentations as well as targeted networking sessions designed to foster partnerships and business opportunities.

“Following strong demand from our community, we are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of SPORTEL America to its historic home, Miami. We’ve carefully selected the dates, to take place just before the NAB in Las Vegas, allowing our participants to maximise their presence at both key events. We look forward to reuniting the global sports media and tech industry in this vibrant and iconic location.” explains Agnes Marsan, Executive Director of SPORTEL Miami.

