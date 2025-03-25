The partnership includes a range of Opta- and AI-powered services to help Concacaf grow audiences and revenues

Stats Perform and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have agreed a multi-year partnership covering official data and betting-related live streaming video rights.

The deal includes exclusivity for the Confederation’s premier men’s and women’s national team and club competitions, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League (within select territories), and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The partnership includes a range of Opta- and AI-powered services to help Concacaf grow audiences and revenues.

Under the agreement, Stats Perform has exclusive official rights to collect in-venue data for provision to the media markets across Concacaf competitions, in addition to the betting-related data rights and comprehensive package of live audiovisual streams.

In America, distribution to licensed global sportsbooks and betting partners will be managed by Stats Perform’s reseller, SportsContentCo.

Sportsbooks offering Concacaf betting-related streaming will be able to use Stats Perform’s AI to deliver a layer of augmented betting experiences within the game video to their users.

These include advanced features to make the watching and betting experience more informative and interactive, such as AI-powered instant highlights and Opta Interactive Stats Overlays.

Stats Perform’s Opta and OptaAI teams will also be providing Concacaf with official data feeds, editorial services and the new Opta Live match analysis tool.

Concacaf will also adopt Stats Perform’s AI-powered automated Opta Stories, Opta Stream and Opta Points tools to expand its sponsorable inventory.

Philippe Moggio, Concacaf general secretary said: “We are excited to partner with Stats Perform, a highly trusted global leader in sports AI and technology. Their expertise and powerful tools will support our effort to elevate the game and engage fans, sponsors, and media partners in new and innovative ways.”

Steve Xeller, chief revenue officer at Stats Perform, added: “We are delighted to add Concacaf’s high quality competitions to our Bet LiveStreams and official data packages, and to support the federation’s audience and revenue growth with our AI and Opta content services during a really exciting period for men’s and women’s soccer in the region.”