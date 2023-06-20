Video production and distribution agency Story10 is giving exposure to and raising awareness of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 after a deal agreed with Special Olympics Europe Eurasia.

The World Games sees 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities compete across 26 sports, and is taking place 17-25 June in Berlin, Germany. Story10 is amplifying event highlights and content from the World Games across its global distribution network of broadcast, digital and social media outlets. This includes guaranteed placement on sport-dedicated social channels, and hopes to drive new audiences to the Games.

James Dobbs, managing director of Story10’s parent company SNTV, said: “With their World Games and Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion, the Special Olympics organisation is a fantastic example of the unifying power of sport. Being able to amplify their content through Story10’s unique global distribution network, will ensure increased exposure and awareness of these important events and the even greater movement for inclusivity.”

SOEE regional president and managing director David Evangelista added: “This partnership with Story10 will shine a spotlight on the extraordinary abilities of our athletes and showcase the transformative power of sport in today’s world. Together, we will captivate audiences across the Europe/Eurasia region and worldwide, leaving a lasting impact for those who need it most and igniting increased action as part of the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and the exciting launch of the Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion.”