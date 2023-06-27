All eight standalone episodes will be available through the competition’s YouTube channel

Super League Triathlon has released the first of eight standlone documentaries on its YouTube channel.

The first entry in the series looks at the rivalry between Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde, and is titled Punch For Punch. Claimed as the biggest rivalry in the sport, the episode sees Wilde come into the opening race of the 2022 Championship Series in London recovering from a severe illness that wiped him out just weeks prior. The two superstars go stride for stride with local boy Yee wanting to avenge the defeat he suffered a year ago in front of his home fans.

New episodes will be available every Thursday until the fifth Championship Series begins 27 August, initially on YouTube before being added to broadcast platforms. They will feature Matt Hauser, Cassandre Beaugrand, Taylor Spivey, Vasco Vilaca - and the aftermath of his seal attack in Malibu, a Hayden Wilde special, Georgia Taylor-Brown and the Bahrain Victorious Scorpions and its battle for the Teams title.

The 2023 Super League Triathlon Championship Series has four stops: London, UK, on 27 August; Toulouse, France, on 3 September; Malibu, USA, on 30 September; and Neom, Saudi Arabia, on 21 October.

You can watch the first documentary, Punch For Punch, below.