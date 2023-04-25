Oracle Red Bull Racing has launched the second season of its Talking Bull podcast.

Produced by Sony Music Entertainment’s global podcasts division, Talking Bull takes listeners behind the scenes of the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team. The second series sees the addition of visualisations, and is recorded at Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Milton Keynes base. It will also allow fans to ask the team questions directly for the first time.

The second series begins with team principal Christian Horner being interviewed by new host Nicola Hume. He discusses the team’s flying start to the 2023 season, revealing who he thinks will be their biggest contenders this year, why he brought Daniel Ricciardo back as reserve driver, and how he became an F1 team principal at the age of just 31.

Later episodes in the series will feature those who build the cars, drive them, and keep the team moving. Each entry also sees guests asked to choose an item for the Oracle Red Bull Racing in 100 Objects Hall of Fame.

Christian Horner, team principal and CEO at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “It is great to have the Talking Bull podcast back up and running. It’s a brilliant way for fans to get an insight into the everyday at Oracle Red Bull Racing. Each episode will feature a different voice from the Team offering in-depth, behind the scenes peak about the goings on at Oracle Red Bull Racing both at the track and back at the factory in Milton Keynes. Tune in and don’t miss out!”

Annabel Wilcken, head of branded podcasts at Sony Music Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be working with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team at such an exciting time in the Team’s history. Podcasts are an integral way for sports fans to stay connected to their teams and we hope The Oracle Red Bull Racing fans enjoy the new look of Talking Bull. We look forward to helping drive its continued success.”