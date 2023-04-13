Talksport has launched a podcast network, the Talksport Fan Network.

Podcasts included on the network include Arsenal’s Gooner Talk and Tottenham Hotspur’s Spurs Chat to League Two Stockport’s The Scarf Bergara Wore and Scottish Premier League St Mirren’s Misery Hunters. It brings together a number of club-specific fan podcasts, complementing the company’s existing commercial podcast offering.

The Broadcast Sport Podcast recently spoke to Voiceworks Sport MD Sophie Hind about her tips for creating a sports podcast.

James Rowe, head of the talkSPORT Fan Network, said: “As the station that is powered by its fans, we wanted to provide an environment that supports the innovation of creators and provide a platform for audience growth. In turn, this will enable advertisers to support and amplify established fan content and reach a wider, more targeted audience.”

The Always Wolves podcast commented: “All of us at the Always Wolves podcast are incredibly excited to be part of the talkSPORT Fan Network. It is great to see a brand with such credibility in sport championing the value of fan-led opinion and we are excited to see the network grow over the coming years.”