The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Endeavor Streaming have announced a five-year partnership to launch a re-imagined version of FIH’s global streaming service, Watch.Hockey.

The partnership also aims to drive enhanced digital engagement and fan experience opportunities for the sport.

Under the partnership, Watch.Hockey will become a global content destination for hockey fans to access live action from all FIH competitions and other events from the global hockey community, throughout the year.

The enhanced service will stream more than 600 events live to fans around the world, including the FIH Hockey World Cup, the FIH Hockey Pro League, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2, the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, the FIH Hockey5s World Cup and the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Fans will also be able to watch highlights and historical events from the FIH archive on Watch.Hockey.

Under the partnership, Endeavor Streaming will support and develop the FIH’s D2C strategy to drive long-term digital reach. Watch.Hockey will be powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper Platform, which enables teams, leagues, and federations to deliver direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their fans.

FIH president Tayyab Ikram said: “Developing and promoting the game is at the very top of the FIH mission. In this regard, the new version of our streaming platform, Watch.Hockey, shall play an even bigger role than ever before in enhancing the visibility of hockey worldwide. By partnering with Endeavor Streaming, I’m delighted that we could win a true leader in this field to help us achieve this major objective for us, and reach the next level. We look forward to a successful partnership, and a great outcome for all hockey fans around the world!”

Fred Santarpia, president at Endeavor Streaming, added: “This partnership combines our world-class streaming technology and digital strategy capabilities to deliver sustained commercial growth for international hockey. Through our long-term collaboration, we’re not only creating a global destination for hockey fans, but helping FIH acquire, engage and grow its digital audience around the world.”